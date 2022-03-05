Will Joe Rogan be commentating at UFC 272?

Dana White has confirmed that Joe Rogan will be cageside at UFC 272 as a commentator.

As the pay-per-view approaches, some fans have wondered if the famous voice of the UFC will be part of the event. In a recent interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White finally lifted the lid on the subject.

According to the UFC president, the 54-year-old will be commentating, while former two-division champion Daniel Cormier is out following the passing of his mother:

"Yeah, he’ll be here... [Rogan] is on this week, [Daniel] Cormier’s off.”

Jon Anik and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will reportedly complete the UFC 272 commentary roster.

Rogan previously dealt with a huge controversy and it somehow got linked to his notable absence at UFC 271. However, a Twitter post by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported that the podcaster had a conflict in schedule for that pay-per-view.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271.



He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.



Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271. He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Meanwhile, Dana White refuted the schedule conflict and said only the UFC and Rogan get to decide on such matters. At the UFC 271 presser, the UFC boss stressed:

“There’s no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. [He] could have worked tonight. I don’t know what [he] had to do. You guys will have to ask Joe Rogan, but there was no 'Joe couldn’t work' or anything like that. I know that came out. It’s total b***s***. Whenever he’s going to work again, he’ll be working.”

Joe Rogan gets love and support from Israel Adesanya

At the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, the media quizzed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on Rogan's 'N-word' controversy. 'The Last Stylebender' pointed out that he's "black" but he's not letting the noise get into him.

Adesanya also emphasized that the UFC commentator was taking the heat because he is famous, but he's truly a nice person. The champion followed up his views on Instagram and wrote:

"We are living in very strange times. When a voice speaks out against the mainstream narrative, the establishment have a systematic way of shutting said voice down. I’m not asking you to think like me, I encourage you to turn off your tv and think for yourself. Don’t let them pull the wool over your eyes."

