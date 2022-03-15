"You guys are both dirtbags that can't f***ing throw a punch" - Henry Cejudo sends a message to Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo recently fired shots at Conor McGregor and Jake Paul during on his YouTube show.

Cejudo, who previously got into a Twitter feud with McGregor, slammed the Irishman for allegedly being a bad boxer. During a recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, the former two-division UFC champ said:

"Conor McGregor, like I said, you should probably fight Jake Paul. You guys are both dirtbags that can't f***ing throw a punch for worth a sh**. That being said, you calling me a 'little fart'? You know what? Farts are actually kind of nice because they come out of two buns, but gas is one thing that you don't have. For that reason, you are nothing but a Conor McTap."

The former flyweight and bantamweight champion recently roasted McGregor, who posted a video of himself hitting a pad. Cejudo shared the video and criticized the Irishman's striking fundamentals.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Keepin it tasty Keepin it tasty 👅 https://t.co/qtqqbzdCW3 Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

Needless to say, McGregor didn't appreciate the comments. The former champ-champ fired back by calling Cejudo a "little fart," to which 'Triple C' hilariously responded by saying that McGregor "knows nothing about gas."

However, Cejudo pointed out that 'The Notorious' was at one point a great fighter in his opinion. He continued:

"At that time in 2016, he did walk the talk. Everything that he was saying, it was happening. But guess what? His persona is over, he's not that dude no more. People know it's just an act and he doesn't have that juice no more. To me, he's just a dude that at one point was able to manipulate himself to world titles and people bought into it."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Conor McGregor's boxing:

Like Henry Cejudo, Jake Paul was unimpressed with Conor McGregor's boxing

Conor McGregor's training video caught the attention of some of his biggest rivals, including Jake Paul and Paulie Malignaggi. 'The Problem Child' slammed McGregor for apparently leaving his head vulnerable to counter-punches.

Paul then claimed he wouldn't have any trouble landing a right hand on the former UFC double champion. Meanwhile, Malignaggi chimed in by saying he agreed with Paul's assessment.

Paul, of course, has long been attempting to bait McGregor into a boxing match. The Irishman has been dismissive of the social media star's callouts but hasn't ruled out the possibility of boxing 'The Problem Child' down the line.

