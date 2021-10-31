"Don't call me out until you defend your belt at least twice" - Jon Jones rubs it in after Jan Blachowicz's title loss at UFC 267

Jon Jones recently fired shots at Jan Blachowicz on social media.

'Bones' took to Twitter to address Blachowicz's recent loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Jon Jones stated that fighters should refrain from calling him out.

He said:

"New rule, don’t call me out until you defend your belt at least twice. I’m getting sick of this shit. Everybody talking about what they’re going to do, can’t even beat the other contenders."

BONY @JonnyBones New rule, don’t call me out until you defend your belt at least twice. I’m getting sick of this shit. Everybody talking about what they’re going to do, can’t even beat the other contenders New rule, don’t call me out until you defend your belt at least twice. I’m getting sick of this shit. Everybody talking about what they’re going to do, can’t even beat the other contenders

Jan Blachowicz failed to defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Teixeira submitted the Polish power-puncher via submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round.

He became the second-oldest champion in UFC history at 42 years of age. Teixeira is only behind Randy Couture, who embraced UFC gold on his 44th birthday in 2007.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!!! Glover Teixeira just won a UFC championship at 42-years old! AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!!! Glover Teixeira just won a UFC championship at 42-years old! https://t.co/cBAG5Q0lr7

Jon Jones had a few more words for Blachowicz, saying that the former titleholder underestimated Glover Teixeira. He said:

"See what happens when you're talking sh*t, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust."

BONY @JonnyBones See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️

Jan Blachowicz first called out Jon Jones after his first-round knockout victory against Corey Anderson. Since then, the two former light heavyweight champions have been constantly seen going back and forth on social media. The Pole also called Jones out after his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

Jon Jones dedicates an Instagram post to congratulate 'inspirational' Glover Teixeira on title win at UFC 267

Jon Jones was full of praise for the new UFC light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira.

Arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Jones congratulated the Brazilian in an Instagram post, calling his journey "inspirational."

"Congratulations Glover. #inspirational #brazil #lightheavyweightchampion."

Jon Jones fought Glover Teixeira at UFC 172 during his reign as the light heavyweight champion. He convincingly beat the Brazilian via unanimous decision.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will Fox @thefoxidentity Would love to see the rematch. Throwback pic from UFC 172. Would love to see the rematch. Throwback pic from UFC 172. https://t.co/9pKtPfnngK

Edited by Utathya Ghosh