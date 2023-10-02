UFC October 7, 2023: Who is fighting on the card on this Saturday?

The UFC took a week off after producing back-to-back bangers of events over the last few weekends. The string of events will resume on October 7, 2023, with UFC Fight Night 229 AKA UFC Vegas 80. The event will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The October 7 card will be headlined by an exciting lightweight clash between eighth-ranked Grant Dawson (20-1-1 MMA) and fan favorite Bobby Green (30-14-1-1 MMA). Dawson is one of the talents who emerged on the scene through Dana White’s Contender Series and made his UFC debut in 2019.

A true dark horse of the division, he has amassed an undefeated 8-0-1 record in the organization so far. It includes four submissions, one knockout, and three decision wins. He is coming off the biggest win of his professional MMA career against Damir Ismagulov in July 2023.

Grant Dawson will put his undefeated UFC record on the line against a veteran of the sport Bobby Green. The 37-year-old Green has been a staple of the organization’s lightweight division since the Strikeforce merger in 2012. He has competed against the best fighters that the roster had to offer and holds wins over several of them.

Green is coming off a spectacular submission win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in his last outing and he will look forward to extending the winning streak to two. Prior to that, Bobby Green lost to current champion Islam Makhachev and later to Drew Dober.

What are some other exciting fights on the UFC Fight Night 229 card?

The October 7 fight card does not have many high-profile names competing on it and it may come across as a weak card on paper. However, cards that appear weak on paper, usually deliver the best fights.

A middleweight fight between Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan will co-headline the event. The main card will also feature a welterweight fight between Joaquin Buckley and Alex Morono.

Bobby Green’s former opponent Drew Dober will attempt to get back in the win column this Saturday with a win over Ricky Glenn. He is coming off a devastating knockout loss against Matt Frevola in the last outing, which was also the first time Dober was finished via strikes in 12 years.

Kickboxing ace and former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz has found a second wind in her career after losing five fights in a row that threatened to end her run with the organization. She has put together a three-fight winning streak and will look forward to extending it further with a potential win over Diana Belbita in the featured prelim bout of the event.

Here is the full line-up of fights that will take place at UFC Fight Night 228:

Main Card

Lightweight - Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight - Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Welterweight - Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight - Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Light Heavyweight - Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Featherweight - Alex Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary Card

Strawweight - Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Diana Belbita

Bantamweight - Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Bantamweight - Aori Quileng vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

Flyweight - Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Women’s Strawweight - Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

