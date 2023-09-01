UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac weigh-in - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac will headline the upcoming UFC Paris Fight Night event. The card will take place on September 2, 2023, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC host hotel in Paris, France.
Spivac weighed in within the first hour of the weigh-ins, hitting the mark 256 pounds. Meanwhile, Gane chose to weigh in with only 30 minutes left, and he tipped the scale at 250 pounds.
The co-main event at UFC Paris will mark Rose Namajunas making her debut in the women's flyweight division, where she will face off against Manon Fiorot. Both fighters weighed in at 125 pounds.
Complete results for UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac weigh-in
Main Card
Ciryl Gane (250 lbs) vs. Serghei Spivac (256 lbs): heavyweight bout
Manon Fiorot (125 lbs) vs. Rose Namajunas (125 lbs): Women's flyweight bout
Benoit Saint-Denis (156 lbs) vs. Thiago Moises (156 lbs): lightweight bout
Volkan Oezdemir (205 lbs) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205 lbs): light heavyweight bout
William Gomis (146 lbs) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146 lbs): featherweight bout
Morgan Charriere (146 lbs) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146 lbs): featherweight bout
Preliminary Card
Taylor Lapilus (135 lbs) vs. Caolan Loughran (136 lbs): bantamweight bout
Ange Loosa (171 lbs) vs. Rhys McKee (171 lbs): welterweight bout
Nora Cornolle (136 lbs) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout
Farid Basharat (136 lbs) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5 lbs): bantamweight bout
Zarah Fairn (140 lbs) vs. Jaqueline Cavalcanti (139 lbs): 140 lbs Women's catchweight bout