UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac weigh-in - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac will headline the upcoming UFC Paris Fight Night event. The card will take place on September 2, 2023, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC host hotel in Paris, France.

Spivac weighed in within the first hour of the weigh-ins, hitting the mark 256 pounds. Meanwhile, Gane chose to weigh in with only 30 minutes left, and he tipped the scale at 250 pounds.

The co-main event at UFC Paris will mark Rose Namajunas making her debut in the women's flyweight division, where she will face off against Manon Fiorot. Both fighters weighed in at 125 pounds.

Complete results for UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac weigh-in

Main Card

Ciryl Gane (250 lbs) vs. Serghei Spivac (256 lbs): heavyweight bout

Manon Fiorot (125 lbs) vs. Rose Namajunas (125 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Benoit Saint-Denis (156 lbs) vs. Thiago Moises (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Volkan Oezdemir (205 lbs) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205 lbs): light heavyweight bout

William Gomis (146 lbs) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Morgan Charriere (146 lbs) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Preliminary Card

Taylor Lapilus (135 lbs) vs. Caolan Loughran (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Ange Loosa (171 lbs) vs. Rhys McKee (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Nora Cornolle (136 lbs) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Farid Basharat (136 lbs) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Zarah Fairn (140 lbs) vs. Jaqueline Cavalcanti (139 lbs): 140 lbs Women's catchweight bout