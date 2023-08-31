UFC Paris predictions: Who are the experts favoring in the upcoming Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac clash?

UFC heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac are set to headline the upcoming UFC Paris Fight Night event. The card will take place on September 2, 2023, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Gane is making his comeback to the octagon following a first-round submission defeat to Jon Jones for the heavyweight championship at UFC 285 in March. 'Bon Gamin' currently holds the No.2 rank in the 265-pound division with a professional record of 11-2.

On the flip side, Spivac arrives in the 'City of Lights' with an impressive 3-fight winning streak, having secured a submission victory over Derrick Lewis in February. 'Polar Bear' holds the No.7 spot in the heavyweight rankings with a career record of 16-3.

In a recent YouTube video, combat sports journalist James Lynch discussed UFC Paris headliner predictions. UFC fighters like Stephen Thompson, Paul Craig, and Geoff Neal foresee Cyril Gane's power and striking volume giving him an advantage over his 28-year-old Moldovan opponent.

On the other hand, Jan Blachowicz, Cory Sandhagen, and Chris Daukuas believe that Serghei Spivac's grappling and wrestling abilities could help him reverse the situation against the 33-year-old Frenchman.

Check out the video below:

UFC Paris: Check out the packed fight card

UFC Paris will present a lineup of both experienced fighters and seven fighters making their promotional debuts. This upcoming event marks the UFC's second visit to France within a year, following the thrilling UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa event held in September 2022.

Take a look at the entire UFC Paris fight card below:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac: Heavyweight bout

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas: Women’s flyweight bout

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises: Lightweight bout

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light heavyweight bout

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri: Featherweight bout

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini: Featherweight bout

Preliminary Card

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran: Bantamweight bout

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee: Welterweight bout

Joselyne Edwards vs. Nora Cornolle: Women’s bantamweight bout

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues: Bantamweight bout

Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti: Women's bantamweight bout