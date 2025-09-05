UFC Paris fight canceled just hours from event as fighter misses weight during weigh-ins

UFC Paris, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France, on September 6, 2025, is headlined by a middleweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.For the fourth consecutive year, UFC is heading to the city of Paris for an early September card featuring numerous thrilling fights across a range of weight classes on the main card. However, there is some bad news for fight fans. Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita's featherweight bout, the main card opener, has been canceled.The reason for the cancellation is due to weight management issues. At the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Paris, Keita weighed in at 149 pounds, coming in three pounds over the non-title featherweight limit in his promotional debut.Check out Losene Keita weighing in three pounds above the featherweight limit in the post below:'Black Panther' previously competed in Oktagon MMA, where he was a former two-time lightweight champion and featherweight champion. He signed up with the UFC on August 15, 2025.Pitbull, a well-rounded mixed martial artist, and Keita, known for his aggressive style and first-round finishes, locking horns would have been the perfect bout to kick off the main card of UFC Paris. Fans will be hoping that this bout is rescheduled.Patricio Pitbull unhappy with Losene Keita's weight miss ahead of UFC ParisPatricio Pitbull is frustrated about his opponent missing weight and the bout being canceled. He has questioned Losene Keita's professionalism, as he had time to cut weight, but he still failed.In a recent interview with Full Send MMA, he said:&quot;He's not professional. I'm professional... He is faster, younger, and stronger, but he can't make weight. If the people want to blame somebody, blame the fat panther.&quot;Pitbull then called out No. 6 UFC featherweight Arnold Allen for a fight next month at UFC Rio:&quot;I don't want money. I just want to fight. Let's go, [Arnold] Allen. Maybe Rio de Janeiro. I will try to make this fight happen.&quot;