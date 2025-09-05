  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Paris fight canceled just hours from event as fighter misses weight during weigh-ins

UFC Paris fight canceled just hours from event as fighter misses weight during weigh-ins

By Subham
Modified Sep 05, 2025 12:06 GMT
Dana White
UFC Paris main card opening bout has been scrapped. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC Paris, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France, on September 6, 2025, is headlined by a middleweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Ad

For the fourth consecutive year, UFC is heading to the city of Paris for an early September card featuring numerous thrilling fights across a range of weight classes on the main card. However, there is some bad news for fight fans. Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita's featherweight bout, the main card opener, has been canceled.

The reason for the cancellation is due to weight management issues. At the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Paris, Keita weighed in at 149 pounds, coming in three pounds over the non-title featherweight limit in his promotional debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Losene Keita weighing in three pounds above the featherweight limit in the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Black Panther' previously competed in Oktagon MMA, where he was a former two-time lightweight champion and featherweight champion. He signed up with the UFC on August 15, 2025.

Pitbull, a well-rounded mixed martial artist, and Keita, known for his aggressive style and first-round finishes, locking horns would have been the perfect bout to kick off the main card of UFC Paris. Fans will be hoping that this bout is rescheduled.

Patricio Pitbull unhappy with Losene Keita's weight miss ahead of UFC Paris

Patricio Pitbull is frustrated about his opponent missing weight and the bout being canceled. He has questioned Losene Keita's professionalism, as he had time to cut weight, but he still failed.

Ad

In a recent interview with Full Send MMA, he said:

"He's not professional. I'm professional... He is faster, younger, and stronger, but he can't make weight. If the people want to blame somebody, blame the fat panther."

Pitbull then called out No. 6 UFC featherweight Arnold Allen for a fight next month at UFC Rio:

"I don't want money. I just want to fight. Let's go, [Arnold] Allen. Maybe Rio de Janeiro. I will try to make this fight happen."
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications