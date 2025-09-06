  • home icon
UFC Paris: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 03:30 GMT
Modestas Bukauskas facing off against Paul Craig ahead of UFC Paris. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Modestas Bukauskas facing off against Paul Craig ahead of UFC Paris. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC Paris features a light heavyweight showdown between Modestas Bukauskas and Paul Craig on the main card.

Bukauskas is an up-and-coming fighter who made his UFC debut against Tyson Pedro in February 2023. Since then, 'The Baltic Gladiator' went to a record of 4-1 in his subsequent UFC fights. His only defeat in the promotion came against Vitor Petrino in November 2023. Bukauskas is coming off a split decision victory over Ion Cutelaba, heading into UFC Paris.

On the other hand, Craig is a seasoned veteran in the UFC who has recently returned to the light heavyweight division. 'Bearjew' is currently on a four-fight winless streak, having lost three of those bouts and one being declared a no-contest. Craig's last UFC victory was against Andre Muniz in July 2023.

While Bukauskas is known for his striking ability, Craig is highly skilled in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and holds a black belt in it. Given their recent performance records, Craig will be looking for a significant comeback, while Bukauskas aims to further elevate his status within the promotion.

UFC Paris is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The prelims will begin at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT, followed by the main card action starting at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT, live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
