UFC Paris: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho: Live round-by-round updates

Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov headlines the UFC Paris fight card, facing Caio Borralho in a middleweight bout.

Imavov made his debut in the leading MMA promotion in October 2020 with a victory over Jordan Williams. After experiencing a rollercoaster of results, the Frenchman is now on a four-fight winning streak, having defeated Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, and, most recently, Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

In contrast, Borralho entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in April 2022. He holds an unblemished record of 7-0 in the promotion, with victories over Michal Oleksiejczuk, Paul Craig, and most recently, Jared Cannonier.

While Imavov is an efficient striker, Borralho possesses strong grappling skills and striking ability, holding black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai.

UFC Paris is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The prelims will begin at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT, while the main card action gets underway at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT, live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

