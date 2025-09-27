UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes: Live round-by-round updates

Kiwi fighter Carlos Ulberg is set to headline the UFC Perth card, taking on Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout.

Ulberg, an emerging contender in the 205-pound division, earned his spot in the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series. Aside from a loss in his debut fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu, he is currently on an eight-fight winning streak. In his most recent bout at UFC London earlier this year, Ulberg secured a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz.

On the other hand, Reyes is a veteran in the UFC who has fought for the light heavyweight championship twice. After an initial six-fight winning streak, his career faced challenges, resulting in a four-fight losing streak. However, Reyes appears to have turned things around, currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Heading into UFC Perth, 'The Devastator' is coming off a TKO victory over Nikita Krylov.

UFC Perth is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The prelims will begin at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, while the main card will start at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

