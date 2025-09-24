UFC Perth purses and payouts: How much are Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, and others reportedly making?

UFC Fight Night returns to Perth with Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg headlining a card that could reshape the light heavyweight picture. The two meet on Sept. 27, 2025, at RAC Arena.

Ad

Reyes, once a title challenger, has steadied his career with three straight victories, capped by a knockout win against Nikita Krylov. Ulberg brings an eight-fight winning run that includes a decisive win over former champion Jan Blachowicz.

Exact payouts for the event have not been disclosed, but estimates can be drawn from prior disclosed figures and the UFC’s standard pay structure. Reyes has reported career earnings of about 1.3 million dollars, with his largest disclosed purse reaching 380,000 dollars for his fight against Jon Jones.

Ad

Trending

His more recent victory over Dustin Jacoby earned him 250,000 dollars. Ulberg’s career earnings are estimated at around $750,000, with his highest reported payout standing at $85,000 for the Blachowicz bout.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Over the course of his career, Reyes has been rewarded for his ability to produce high-level performances. He earned Fight of the Night honors in his bout with Jiri Prochazka and collected Performance of the Night bonuses for his first-round stoppage wins against Chris Weidman and Joachim Christensen.

Ad

Ulberg has also proven to be a bonus-worthy fighter, securing Performance of the Night recognition for his finishes of Ihor Potieria and Alonzo Menifield. He picked up Fight of the Night earlier in his career against Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Performance bonuses remain a significant incentive, with both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards carrying $50,000 each.

Fighter compensation in the UFC is built on base pay with an equal win bonus. Entry contracts often begin at $12,000 to show, with the same figure for a victory. It's worth noting that established athletes command higher amounts.

Ad

Dominick Reyes reflects on climb back into UFC’s title conversation ahead of Carlos Ulberg clash

Dominick Reyes enters the fight against Carlos Ulberg with the confidence of a fighter who has steadied his career and reclaimed relevance in the light heavyweight division. Once sliding out of the rankings during a four-fight skid, he has responded with three straight victories to earn another main event slot.

Ad

Now back in the Top 10, Reyes sees himself in position to contend for a title should he extend his momentum in Perth. Speaking in an interview with UFC, Reyes said:

“It's right where I should be, man, and it feels great. From being so low, almost out of the rankings, to now being back to the top of the division is frickin’ crazy, man. It’s crazy to think that I went all the way down and now we’re back up. To be back where I am, it’s where I should be; right back in the main event slot, fighting the best fighters in the world."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More