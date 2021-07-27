UFC planning to hold two numbered events in the span of eight days this year

The biggest MMA promotion in the world is planning to hold two major events in quick succession. UFC 267 and UFC 268 will reportedly be separated by only an eight-day gap. The massive cards are set to take place in October and November.

According to sports journalist Adam Catterall, UFC 267 is expected to occur on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. It will soon be followed by UFC 268 in New York.

UFC 267 is planned for October 30th in Abu Dhabi.



UFC 268 is planned for November 6th in New York.



Back to back.



Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira will likely headline UFC 267 with the light heavyweight title on the line. A title rematch between Petr Yan and current 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling is expected to take place on the same night.

Sterling and Yan last faced off at UFC 259 for the bantamweight championship. The fight ended on a controversial note as Yan threw an illegal knee on a downed Sterling. The Russian fighter was disqualified for his actions, and 'Funk Master' was crowned the new bantamweight king at the event.

UFC 267 is expected to be a non-pay-per-view numbered event and will be aired on ESPN+ with no additional charge.

Seven days after UFC 267, the promotion plans to hold UFC 268 on November 6. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that a title rematch between current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will headline the card. Although no official location has been announced for the event, Madison Square Garden in New York seems to be the front-runner venue.

Usman and Covington last squared off at UFC 245. The fight was an exciting back-and-forth affair that ended in a TKO victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the final round. Usman has defended the belt thrice since beating Covington. However, 'Chaos' has undoubtedly been the champion's toughest opponent to date. The contest has the potential to be a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

Gilbert Burns calls out Leon Edwards for a five-round co-main event at UFC 268

Gilbert Burns has expressed interest in fighting Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main event at UFC 258.

'Durinho' previously called out Edwards, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz via multiple tweets on Twitter, but none of the welterweights accepted the Brazilian fighter's offer.

Burns is coming off a decision win against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264. With the victory, the 35-year-old returned to winning ways after suffering a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

