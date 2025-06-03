It appears as though Amazon Prime is the latest media outlet to join the race in pursuit of the pay-per-view broadcasting rights to Dana White's UFC. The streaming outlet would ensure a continuation of the $12B MMA empire's pay-per-view model, which can be enticing to TKO from a business perspective.

The MMA leader's broadcasting rights have been a hot topic of discussion as they seek out a revolutionary deal that could either see them on one network or streaming outlet or a combination similar to that of the NBA. White has been open about the pay-per-view model possibly being a thing of the past, especially if Netflix were to offer a large sum like they did with TKO's pro wrestling property, WWE.

Championship Rounds posted a report by Puck's John Ourand, the UFC remain in talks about a potential renewal with ESPN, so they haven't shut the door on returning to the network under a revised and likely more lucrative deal. Ourand mentioned that Amazon Prime appears to be more keen on pay-per-view, but is in competition with others, including Netflix:

"Renewal talks with ESPN appear to be the furthest along. Amazon Prime and Netflix are also in the room. Amazon, I'm told, is most interested in UFC's pay-per-view business. The wildcard in the negotiations is Warner Bros. Discovery."

Check out Championship Rounds' post featuring the report below:

Dana White discussed the idea of doing away with UFC pay-per-view model

Dana White hinted at doing away with the UFC pay-per-view model in the past and how that decision would be made.

Happy Punch recently posted a clip from White's post-event press conference following Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes. The 55-year-old mentioned that he is open to it and that the networks make the decision on how they want to distribute their events. He said:

"We do what works for the network, what do they want to do. Do they just want to put it on their air, do they want to do pay-per-view? I don't know, do they want to put it behind a paywall? We'll get more into that... We'll obviously start talking to lots of different people and we'll see what the options are out there."

Check out Happy Punch's post featuring Dana White's comments below:

