At UFC 289, Irene Aldana will lock horns with Amanda Nunes for her first-ever UFC title fight after Julianna Peña was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury. Aldana is a powerful fighter, but fans expect 'The Lioness' to defeat her regardless.

However, with the matchup only a few days away, a potential fear has arisen. RJ Clifford, a UFC presenter and former MMA fighter, recently took to Twitter to point out that Irene Aldana has not fought in the women's bantamweight division since 2020 and has failed to hit the scale at exactly 135 pounds since 2019.

RJ Clifford @RJcliffordMMA Something to keep an eye on for UFC 289. Irene Aldana hasn't made bantamweight since 2020 and hasn't made 135 exactly since 2019:



vs Chiasson 137.5 (catchweight 140)

vs Kunitskaya 139.5 (missed weight)

vs Holm 136

vs Vieira 135.5

The Mexican's last two fights were catchweight bouts. Macy Chiasson requested that their bout be contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds. Meanwhile, Yana Kunitskaya faced her at a catchweight of 139.5 pounds due to Aldana missing weight.

While her loss to Holly Holm took place at bantamweight, Irene Aldana hit the scales at 136 pounds. Finally, her 2019 bout with Ketlen Vieira saw her make weight at 135.5 pounds. The last time she hit the scales at exactly 135 pounds was against Vanessa Melo five fights ago.

While Aldana isn't a habitual weight-misser, this is still concerning information given that the championship bantamweight limit is 135 pounds. She cannot afford to be a single decimal off the mark come the Friday weigh-ins, otherwise she will be rendered ineligible to win the title if she defeats Amanda Nunes.

Irene Aldana and her unique upkick finish in the UFC

Scoring a finish in an MMA fight is difficult enough as is. However, it is even more difficult to finish fighters with upkicks. Being on the bottom, even for a highly skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, is considered a vulnerable position. Furthermore, fighters are now wary of upkicks coming their way.

But sometimes, one slips through and finds its mark. Few will ever forget Niko Price's upkick KO against James Vick. Before him, Jon Fitch defeated Thiago Alves with an upkick TKO. Irene Aldana, however, is the only UFC fighter to finish an opponent with an upkick liver-shot KO.

During her bout with Macy Chiasson, 'Robles' landed an upkick on her foe's liver, immediately causing her to recoil and drop in agony. It was the first and remains the only upkick liver-shot KO in the promotion's history.

