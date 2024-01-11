UFC presents first clean athlete jacket since split with USADA, exec shares sample collection details

Last year, the UFC decided to part ways with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after an eight-year partnership, introducing a new anti-doping program set to begin this January.

The announcement coincided with Conor McGregor's re-entry into the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, sparking debates about the UFC's motives for the change.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart questioned the UFC's decision, suggesting an abrupt shift in their relationship after positive talks about extending the partnership in May. However, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell and anti-doping veteran Jeff Novitzky refuted these claims at a press conference. They cited the need for a more technologically advanced program and expressed dissatisfaction with USADA's unfulfilled promises.

The UFC revealed plans to collaborate with Drug Free Sport International for sample collection, emphasizing transparency, integrity, and independence in its new anti-doping program.

Most recently, Novitzky revealed a jacket with a new patch without the USADA branding. The first jacket will be awarded to Magomed Ankalaev. MMA reporter Amy Kaplan revealed:

"The new clean athlete jacket has a new patch without the USADA branding. The first jacket is being given to Magomed Ankalaev #UFCVegas84... Jeff Novinsky says they have already collected 30 samples as of Dec. 31, and have done their first testing count update on the website."

Check out the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

UFC-USADA: Sean Strickland advocates lifetime ban for fighters caught using steroids

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is pushing for harsh penalties for fighters found using steroids and other performance enhancers under the UFC's revamped anti-doping measures.

Following the split with USADA at the end of 2023, Strickland has suggested a lifetime ban for those testing positive, emphasizing the need for a strong stance against doping in the sport. He took to X to write:

"If you pop for steroids, EPO whatever the fuck it is, it should be a life time ban.... Tainted supplements is one thing but the real shit life time ban.. If UFC or athletic commissions gave a fuck it would be standard. Most the roster would agree to this..."

Catch Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet