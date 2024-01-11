"Why is he trying so hard to get injured" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele posts Sean Strickland's "real life GTA character" stunts

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland's friendship is a subject of interest and enjoyment for fans. Daniele, widely recognized for revealing a deeper layer of fighter persona through her quirky interview style, has cultivated a strong bond with Strickland, reflected in the regular collaborative content.

Most recently, the viral GTA 6 trailer caught the attention of fight fans due to the apparent resemblance of the game's protagonists to Daniele and Strickland. Daniele noted the stronger resemblance of the male protagonist to 'Tarzan', claiming that he looks like Strickland "for sure."

The 35-year-old content creator recently posted a video compilation of Strickland to chronicle his well-documented love for bikes. Daniele wrote:

"Proof that Sean Strickland is a real-life GTA character LOL @SStricklandMMA"

Naturally, numerous fans had funny takes in response to the video posted on X. They wrote:

"Wouldn't be surprised if he had a racetrack in his house."

"Is he digging a grave in the backyard?"

"Dude has a fight in a couple of weeks. Why is he trying so hard to get injured so he doesn’t have to fight DDP [Dricus du Plessis]."

"The guy she tells you not to worry about."

Strickland, meanwhile, is gearing up to defend the middleweight championship against du Plessis at UFC 297 later this month.

When Sean Strickland recounted his grueling return from a horrific motorcycle accident

Ahead of UFC Vegas 12 in 2020, Sean Strickland revisited the harrowing aftermath of a life-altering motorcycle accident that nearly derailed his fighting career.

The incident involved Strickland waking up in a hospital bed, surrounded by police and doctors, subsequently learning that he had been in a severe motorcycle collision and sustained significant leg injuries.

Leaving behind remnants of his kneecap on the road, Strickland needed emergency surgery. Despite initial doubts and grim prognoses from doctors, he battled through the physical and emotional toll. In his words:

“As far as the actual accident, that wasn’t so traumatic but just waking up to ‘you’re going into knee surgery.’ That was the thing that really stuck me hard. The only thing I’ve ever done in life was be a loser and be an MMA fighter. That hit me hard.”

“There were times [when I thought I’d never fight again]. When the doctors would tell me I still had the tear [in my quad]. There were times like even now after a hard day of training, I’ll prop my leg up on the dashboard while I drive just because of all the damage to my leg. It just throbs. There are some days where I’m like damn.”

