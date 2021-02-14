Dana White agrees with Cub Swanson's suggestion of minimum amateur fighting experience for MMA journalists

UFC featherweight Cub Swanson has called out MMA journalists who can't comprehend the emotional aspect of fighting inside the Octagon.

Swanson's tweet got approval from UFC president Dana White, who concurs with the UFC fighter that MMA media members should compete in at least three amateur fights.

Cub Swanson clarified that he was not taking a jibe at journalists and was being genuine in his critique.

The featherweight believes that with a few fights under their belts, journalists will perceive how it feels to be locked inside the cage.

I think all MMA media should be required to have 3 amateur fights 🤷🏽‍♂️ Thoughts? — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 12, 2021

Dana White chimed in on the conversation and lauded Cub Swanson's take on reporters who don't take into account what a fighter goes through mentally.

Dana White has been vocal in criticizing MMA journalists (namely Ariel Helwani) who have been accused of instigating fights between athletes.

MMA media can be vicious in critiquing fighters who put it all on the line inside the octagon.

These gladiators leave behind their families and prepare in many months long training camps.

Win or lose, every fighter deserves the utmost respect for the sacrifices they make to put on a show for the fans.

Apart from Dana White how did the rest of the MMA world react to Cub Swanson's proposal?

Reactions from across the MMA world started pouring in as Cub Swanson's proposition went viral on Twitter.

Media personality Marc Raimondi jokingly remarked that he would only compete against other media members and not real fighters.

Are you ever curious to know what the emotional roller coaster of a fight camp feels like? Just to understand — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 13, 2021

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh gave his two cents on whether media officials should clash inside the cage.

Promoting the 6-month long training camp called Wimp2Warrior, Kavanagh pointed out that training for a professional fight will eventually reflect on the questions that are asked in media scrums.

If everyone did just one @Wimp2Warrior camp/contest not only would the fighters respect them more but the questions would be better as they'd have gone thru the roller coaster ride of preparing for an MMA bout. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) February 13, 2021

Many fans also commented that MMA judges should also be allowed to score fights only if they compete in amateur bouts as well.

This is a great recommendation as many fights in the UFC are often ruled against the deserving opponent due to the lack of MMA knowledge that judges have.

I dunno about reporters...... without a doubt MMA judges should absolutely have some kinda combat sport experience. Way to many decisions that only the judges can explain — bobbyblanco1® (@bobbyblanco1) February 12, 2021

With Dana White concurring with Cub Swanson's argument, it looks like the UFC president might entertain holding a matchup between personalities from the media.