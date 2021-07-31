UFC president Dana White appears to back Darren Till in transgender meme controversy

UFC president Dana White has given his take on Darren Till's recent transgender meme controversy. In a recent Instagram post, Till claimed that he could not be canceled since he didn't care.

In the aftermath of his meme controversy, Darren Till followed up with another post addressing the people who tried to cancel him for his recent actions. UFC president Dana White agreed with Till's statement, as he commented "Truth" under Till's post.

Here's what Dana White wrote under Darren Till's recent post:

Dana White's reactions to Darren Till's recent actions

Darren Till recently uploaded a very controversial meme on social media. Instead of backing down from the situation, Darren Till continued to respond to the controversy even after the case was reported to Merseyside police. Taking to Twitter, 'The Gorilla' shared the following statement:

"The post got 100k likes… it was a successful day of posting on Instagram I would say… I’ve got a belter post this weekend for u, even more offensive. turn post notifications on!!!!"

The UFC middleweight sensation also continued backing himself in the situation as he took to Instagram to address the scenario by uploading a video.

Darren Till is reportedly set to face Derek Brunson in his next fight

Darren Till is currently in preparation for his return to the UFC octagon. 'The Gorilla' will seemingly fight Derek Brunson in a bout between two of the middleweight division's best contenders.

Till was previously set for a fight against Marvin Vettori but had to withdraw due to an injury. However, with a win over the veteran Brunson, 'The Gorilla' will hope to get right back into title contention, especially given the fact that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has expressed his interest in fighting Till.

Darren Till's return fight was reportedly set to take place in London but is now close to being moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, as per reports.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh