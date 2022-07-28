"Nobody has the turnout that Brandon Moreno has" - UFC president Dana White explains just how big of a star 'The Assassin Baby' is

Dana White recently detailed how big of a star Brandon Moreno is, claiming he gets huge turnouts for autograph signings and is a massive name for the Hispanic fanbase.

'The Assassin Baby' is known for his innocent and endearing personality, which made a wide selection of the MMA community join his growing group of supporters. Despite having a profound love for all things Lego, the Mexican doesn't let his outside-of-fighting passions stop him from being a savage inside the octagon.

While discussing the extent of Moreno's stardom during an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Dana White insisted that "everybody" loves the flyweight contender, not just a select few fans from his home country.

"When we do signings in Chile, nobody has the turnout that Brandon Moreno has. Nobody. I mean, if you had Conor McGregor doing signings [he would have a bigger turnout], but other than everybody else, Brandon Moreno is without doubt [the biggest]... You always hope you can get a Mexican kid for the Mexican fanbase or whatever, [but] everybody loves Brandon Moreno, not just the Mexicans."

Moreno first entered the UFC back in 2016 after a short stint on the 24th season of The Ultimate Fighter. Despite having ups and downs with the company, including a brief release, he is now considered one of the best fighters in his division.

Check out what Dana White had to say about the 125lber in the video below:

Brandon Moreno's UFC career thus far

Despite putting up a sensational fight, Moreno was submitted by Alexandre Pantoja in the opening round of TUF 24 and was eliminated from the show.

The loss didn't seem to phase the Tijuana native, as he took full advantage of the shot the company presented to him, winning three times in his first three UFC bouts, earning two submission stoppages along the way.

A rough patch saw Moreno lose back-to-back decisions against Sergio Pettis and a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja, ultimately causing the UFC to remove him from the roster.

It didn't take long before the promotion decided to call him back, though. After just one fight away from the octagon, the 28-year-old returned with a vengeance, ready to prove a point.

Picking up two draws and four wins in his next six fights, Moreno managed to capture flyweight gold and become the first Mexican-born UFC champion. After losing his title last time out, the submission specialist aims to fight his way back to gold with a win over Kai Kara-France this weekend at UFC 277.

