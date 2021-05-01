UFC president Dana White reveals why he quit his job carrying luggage in a hotel

UFC president Dana White worked as a bellman at the Boston Harbor Hotel when he was 18 years old. His job was to treat the guests with hospitality, carry their luggage, and act as a concierge.

During his interaction with political commentator Candace Owens, White explained what made him quit the mundane job. White said:

"When I was 18-year-old, I was a bellman at the Boston Harbor Hotel. One day, I was standing in the lobby, and I was like, 'What the hell am I doing here?'. It was good money, great hotel, great place to work, great place to stay."

White said he was paid handsomely for his job as a bellman. He even recevied health insurance from The Boston Harbor Hotel. However, White realized there were bigger things for him to accomplish. White explained:

"I just said, 'This isn't me. This isn't what I want'. I literally walked out the door and quit. I loved fighting and I always wanted to be in the fight business."

Dana White reflected further on his issues with the job. The UFC president couldn't embrace its lackluster nature and decided to bail out. White said:

"You work at a hotel, you gotta stand up against the lobby. Wait for people, 'Can I help you with the bags'. I literally said, 'What the hell am I doing here? Why am I doing this?"

When did Dana White become the UFC president?

Dana White became a boxing trainer after abandoning his previous job. He started operating several health clubs and coached his clients who wanted to stay fit.

After a successful venture into the new business, the 51-year-old decided to manage MMA fighters. Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz were two of the biggest stars he managed until 2001.

The erstwhile owners of the UFC, Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG), put the company on sale in 2001. As a result, Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta bought the promotion, and installed Dana White as the new president of the UFC.

OTD in 2001, Dana White and the Fertitta brothers host their first UFC event after acquiring the company for $2M.



Today, after Endeavor purchased the UFC for $4B in 2016, Dana White is worth more than $500M.



Hate him or love him; that's legendary. pic.twitter.com/CYfzusKW0c — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 23, 2021

The Fertitta brothers sold the UFC in 2016 to Endeavor Group Holdings (formerly WME-IMG) in a $4 billion deal. The UFC has recently gone public as part of the Endeavor conglomerate.