UFC rankings report after UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Following the fallout of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann, the updated UFC rankings have emerged. Anthony Smith, Raquel Pennington and Arman Tsarukyan have all progressed up their respective weight classes following some impressive performances.

The event's headlining fight between UFC light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann ended by way of first-round stoppage in favor of Smith. 'Lionheart' was previously ranked just outside the top five of the division and now moves into a fourth-placed spot. Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes both move down a spot as a result.

Top rated 155lb prospect Arman Tsarukyan picked up his first finish inside the UFC octagon as he knocked out Christian Giagos in the first round. Giagos was an unranked opponent so Tsarukyan only moves up one place, switching spots with Rafael Fiziev to claim the number 13 spot.

The last major change comes in the women's bantamweight division. Former title challenger Raquel Pennington took on Pannie Kianzad and edged a decision victory over the Swedish striker. Kianzad was previously ranked 14th, whilst Pennington was outside the top 15. 'Rocky' now jumps five spots to claim the 10th place ranking, whilst Kianzad drops to 14th.

The only other ranking movements of note are Alexis Davis falling out of the top 15 of women's bantamweight, whilst Raulian Paiva takes the 15th ranked place at men's bantamweight, as Song Yadong falls out.

Fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Following Anthony Smith's victory over Spann, he instantly called for a rematch against Aleksander Rakic. Live on air, Rakic replied, stating that a fight in December would work for him. Rakic and Smith are ranked at third and fourth respectively, so the fight makes perfect sense to make.

Arman Tsarukyan is certainly deserving of fighting some ranked opposition now, having amassed a four-fight win streak inside the UFC. Looking at the UFC lightweight rankings, Gregor Gillespie is currently placed higher than Tsarukyan and is not presently booked up.

For Raquel Pennington, she truly has her pick of the litter. Matchups against Sara McMann, Lina Lansberg, and Julia Avila would all make perfect sense for her to take in order to mount yet another run at the title.

