UFC Rankings Update: Khalil Rountree Jr. climbs 2 spots in LHW, Dan Hooker topples Rafael dos Anjos in lightweight, and more

The latest UFC Rankings update is in after last weekend's UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos.

Light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr. won his main card bout against Chris Daukaus and made the biggest leap in the latest rankings update. He jumped two places in the light heavyweight division to No.11, bumping down Azamat Murzakanov and Dominick Reyes.

Rountree Jr. has now won four straight bouts and is steadily climbing the divisional rankings. Brazilian fighter, Johnny Walker, also moved up a position in the light heavyweight division to No.6, a position he will share with Nikita Krylov.

Dan Hooker also moved up a place to No.9 in the lightweight division at the expense of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Dos Anjos lost in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 this past weekend against Vicente Luque. Meanwhile Hooker has now won his last two fights against Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner.

Elsewhere, in the women's pound-for-pound ranking Tatiana Suarez's winning return to the sport has not gone unnoticed. Her extended injury layover since 2019 ended this year and she has already racked up two wins against Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Andrade. She rose to No.8 in the P4P rankings, while Yan Xiaonan went down a place.

Check out the full rankings update below:

UFC Rankings: Khalil Rountree Jr. wants to headline an event to prepare for a title shot

After his impressive first round win against Chris Daukaus this past weekend at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos, Khalil Rountree Jr. wants to headline an event to prepare for a title shot.

Rountree Jr. has racked up four consecutive wins, bouncing back from a two-fight skid in style and hasn't lost since 2021. In the post-fight interview, 'The War Horse' explained that he needs to familiarize himself with fighting five rounds in order to challenge for the light heavyweight title.

He said:

“The reason why I want to fight five rounds is because I want to be ready for a championship fight as soon as possible. I’m ready for a title, internally. But, I’ve got to fight five rounds before I can fully say that. I’ve never fought a main event before and all these things, but where my mind is and the direction I’m going, I’m here to fight the best, I’m here to go out there and be a contender. So whoever makes sense in a main event, to help either of us to get towards that belt, then that’s who it is."

