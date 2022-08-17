UFC Rankings Update: Marlon Vera fails to move up despite KO of Dominick Cruz, female divisions see most movement

This week's UFC rankings update has seen a shift in the women's divisions and minor changes in the men's, following Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz's UFC Fight Night main event bout last weekend.

'Chito' Vera, the No. 5 ranked bantamweight, was finally granted the opportunity to face his longtime rival and former champ Dominick Cruz. The pair put on a high octane bout that saw the speed and technical ability of 'The Dominator' shine in the early rounds.

The 37-year-old was up 2-1 on all three judges' scorecards before Vera landed a nasty head-kick and follow-up punches that laid the American out.

The win for Vera was arguably the biggest of his career, but it was not enough to force himself any higher in the UFC rankings. Both 'Chito' (No. 5) and Cruz (No. 8) retain their positions amongst the bantamweights.

Elsewhere at men's bantamweight, Manel Kape has edged closer to the top 10 after climbing one place to No. 12 in the rankings.

The middleweight division also sees changes from the men's side in the UFC rankings update with moves outside of the 185lb top 10. Nassourdine Imavov, Dricus Du Plessis, and Brad Tavares have all climbed one place respectively, with Chris Curtis also entering the division's top 15 due to Uriah Hall's retirement.

The women's strawweight rankings have seen some fighters rewarded for their performances earlier on in the year. Virna Jandiroba climbed two places and entered the division's top 10 for a victory she had over Angela Hill back in May.

Amanda Ribas has seen a good performance pay dividend by climbing one place to No. 9 despite losing a razor-close split decision flyweight bout to Katlyn Chookagian earlier this year. The fight earned Ribas her first Fight of the Night bonus.

The final changes in the UFC rankings are in the women's flyweight division. Casey O'Neill has cracked the division's top 10 as she continues her fine undefeated record (9-0).

Elsewhere, Erin Blancfield and Tracey Cortez have climbed to No. 12 and No. 13 respectively. Cynthia Calvillo is the final change, falling two places to No. 14, after her split-decision loss to Nina Nunes, who announced her retirement after her victory.

Marlon Vera admits he wouldn't have a problem with Henry Cejudo leapfrogging UFC rankings for a title shot

The No. 5 ranked 'Chito' Vera has revealed that he wouldn't have an issue if Henry Cejudo fought for the bantamweight title before him.

Vera continued his fine run in the octagon, extending his win streak to four this weekend when he defeated Dominick Cruz. Many fans are tipping the Ecuadorian star to be a potential champion in the near future.

The 29-year-old recently appeared on The MMA Hour and discussed the future of the bantamweight division. 'Chito' stated that Henry Cejudo is within his right to challenge for the title before him because he retired instead of losing the belt.

"He can get it. Since he's a former champ, never lost the belt. He just retired. Maybe, because you said he's scared, who knows? But, if he comes back and skips the line, that wouldn't bother me. Really, like why would that bother me?"

