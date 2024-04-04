UFC releases exhilarating promo for Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title clash at UFC 300 [Full Video]

Justin Gaethje is set to make his return to the octagon when he defends his 'BMF' title against Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated five-round bout at UFC 300. With the landmark card just 10 days away, the UFC released a promo to hype fans up for the matchup even more.

In the video, 'The Highlight' stated:

"No one steals the show quite like 'The Highlight'. Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through your veins. That's what you're going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none... Max Holloway is a legend, probably the only fighter on the UFC roster that checks every single box when it comes to being a BMF and so I have a lot of respect for him, however, this is my job and I'm going to try to f**k him up."

'Blessed' stated:

"I feel like I was put on this Earth to fight. If I was born in a different time, probably would have been a gladiator and last time I checked, gladiators didn't walk around with a scale asking what weight you was. If you're a 'BMF', you're going to step up and fight anybody... I just want to prove I'm the best and if this guy's the best, well I want a taste of it... He's a scary dude. Whenever some fights Justin Gaethje, they don't come out looking the same, but Gaethje's human. You cut him, he bleeds red so to the naysayers saying I can't do it, watch me."

Check out the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway promo video below:

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway share predictions for BMF title bout at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are less than 10 days away from sharing the octagon in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in recent memory. In the promo video released by the UFC, both fighters shared their prediction for the matchup.

'The Highlight' predicted a doctor's stoppage, stating:

"I will finish Max. He might not go to sleep the traditional way, but I think I will inflict enough damage to where the doctor's need to stop it... We're about to paint a violent picture, man, and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show."

'Blessed' did not go as far to predict a finish, however, he is confident he will emerge victorious:

"I'm going to go out there, do what I do best, get in his face, get my hand raised and it's going to be one for the history books."

Check out Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway's predictions below (starting at the 2:38 mark):

Gaethje and Holloway are two of the most recognizable fighters on the UFC roster. In addition to leaving with the 'BMF' belt, the winner will also likely solidify their title shot.

