UFC reportedly line up Marvin Vettori to replace Kevin Holland for Jack Hermansson fight

It has been a tough weekend for UFC, with COVID-19 claiming two main event fights in a row. Yesterday, the promotion called off Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis at the last minute because of Blaydes testing positive for the virus. Today, it was Kevin Holland. Holland was set to face Jack Hermansson in next week's Fight Night event on December 5, 2020.

But with one week's notice, a much longer notice period than the one that was given for tonight's event, the UFC will be able to bring in another challenger to replace Holland. Multiple reports that Marvin Vettori (15-4-1) is the possible candidate to take over and meet Hermansson at the night's main event have surfaced. However, it has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

"Kevin Holland is out of next weekend's main event against Jack Hermansson due to a positive COVID test, per multiple sources. Current plan is for Hermansson to now fight Marvin Vettori in the main event of next weekend's show, sources say, though, no bout agreement issued yet," details ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Vettori is coming off a contentious streak of three wins. The Italian middleweight's last defeat came against the division's champion, Israel Adesanya. For many people, Vettori is underrated and deserves more attention since his fight with Adesanya was one of the biggest challenges the titleholder has faced.

Holland, who was going for his fifth win in 2020, now has to wait until the UFC finds him a new challenge next year. Hermansson (21-5) will participate the fifth main event of his career, having lost only once on the main stage last year against Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori was booked to fight Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza at UFC 256

Scheduled for December 12th, UFC 256 will have the shortest turnaround between title fights by a champion in UFC history. UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will return to the octagon to face Brandon Moreno just 21 days after defending the belt versus Alex Perez.

One of the main cards' fights was booked between Marvin Vettori and Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza. It is unclear what the UFC's plans are now for Souza over Vettori's proposed rescheduling. Ariel Helwani tweeted:

"Vettori was slated to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 256 on 12/12. No word just yet on what this means for Souza."

Earlier this year, Souza himself had his fight cancelled when he also tested positive for COVID-19. The Brazilian, who holds a record of 26 wins and eight losses, had to withdraw from his bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 249. Souza still hasn't participated in a fight in 2020.