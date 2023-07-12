UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer’s red hot lifeguard outfit has fans drooling: “People could drown”

Fans are impressed by Brittney Palmer’s latest Instagram pictures of her in a bikini on the beach.

Palmer has won four Ringcard Girl of the Year awards from the World MMA Awards. When she’s not appearing at UFC events, the California native has various other hobbies and interests, including photo shoots for her social media accounts.

Palmer recently wore a red bikini and took pictures with a Baywatch theme. She shared the photo shoot on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Babe Watch ❤️. Gearing up for @xgames !!! . . Scroll to the end! 😂”

Fans filled the comment section with praise, including these reactions to her physical appearance: “Amazingly beautiful and gorgeous🙌🙌🙌🙌 @brittneypalmer” and “@brittneypalmer very gorgeous 👙🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Other fans made references to Palmer’s Baywatch-themed attire: “@baywatchtv WATCH OUT 😍❤️‍,” “Welcome to baywatch Brittney,” and “to hot to be a lifeguard it will distract others lifeguards and people could drown 😝.”

Last but not least, some fans had a good laugh about one of a video attached to Palmer’s Instagram post. In the video, two men are sitting on the back of her ATV before hilariously falling off: “The last slide bruh 👌🏾😂,” “Sent them boys flying off they feet literally 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅,” and “I was like did u get to turn the quad on? & then the last clip 😂.”

Instagram comments

Jon Jones congratulates Brittney Palmer after attending her art gallery event

Brittney Palmer is more than just a UFC ring girl. The 36-year-old is a talented artist who has hosted several art gallery events. The latest showcase was during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, where UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was in attendance.

Jones posted a picture on Instagram at Brittney Palmer’s event and had this to say in the caption:

“Congratulations to long time homie and UFC ring girl @brittneypalmer on her dope grand opening of her new art gallery tonight. Her event was absolutely lit and I was honored to be one of the VIP guess who got to attend.”

Jones returned to the Octagon on March 4 after a three-year layoff. The former light heavyweight king moved up to heavyweight and won the vacant title with a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane. On November 11, ‘Bones’ looks to defend his throne for the first time against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295.

Poll : 0 votes