  UFC Rio de Janeiro walkout songs: Tracks Charles Oliveira, Mateusz Gamrot and others have used before

UFC Rio de Janeiro walkout songs: Tracks Charles Oliveira, Mateusz Gamrot and others have used before

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:01 GMT
Charles Oliveira (left) will face Mateusz Gamrot (right) in the UFC Rio de Janeiro main event. [Image courtesy: ufc.com]
Charles Oliveira (left) will face Mateusz Gamrot (right) in the UFC Rio de Janeiro main event. [Image courtesy: ufc.com]

The UFC is returning to Brazil for UFC Rio de Janeiro, which will take place on Oct. 11 at the Farmasi Arena in the nation's capital. Notable fighters such as Charles Oliveira, Mateusz Gamrot, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Vicente Luque are set to compete, promising fans memorable walkouts that will feature unique songs reflecting each fighter's personality.

This article explores the walkout songs that fighters at UFC Rio de Janeiro have used previously.

Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion and currently ranked No. 4, has typically walked out to "O Hino" by Fernandinho for most of his UFC fights. It is expected that he will use this same song at UFC Rio de Janeiro.

Check out Charles Oliveira's UFC walkout song below:

youtube-cover
Mateusz Gamrot, like Oliveira, has also favored one walkout song throughout his UFC career. He is likely to walk out to "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark" by Fall Out Boy, which he has used for many previous fights.

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who faces Montel Jackson in the bantamweight co-main event, has used a variety of songs for his walkouts, including "Baludao" by Dkria, the Mission Impossible theme, and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey. He is expected to try a different walkout song for UFC Rio de Janeiro as well.

Veteran welterweight contender Vicente Luque has often walked out to "Baby Baby" by Tropkillaz in his UFC fights. The local favorite is likely to use this song again this weekend.

UFC Rio de Janeiro: What's at stake for the main event fighters?

In the main event, there is a lot at stake for the fighters. For Charles Oliveira, this fight is a significant test after suffering a devastating first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in the vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317. Oliveira has a record of 2-3 in his last five fights, including two losses in championship bouts. A victory over Gamrot could help keep his title aspirations alive.

On the other hand, Mateusz Gamrot accepted this fight on short notice, and a win this weekend could put him into the top five of his division. He previously had a similar opportunity but was unable to capitalize, losing to then-top contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
