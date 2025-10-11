UFC Rio: Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez: Live round-by-round updates

Welterweights Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez clash in a matchup built for fireworks.

Luque returns to home soil, aiming to end a tough stretch that’s seen him lose four of his last six fights, including a submission defeat to Kevin Holland in June. A proven finisher with dangerous power and creativity, Luque remains one of the division’s most entertaining fighters.

His aggressive style, sharpened by years of competition at the highest level, makes him a constant threat to anyone willing to engage. Fighting in Brazil has historically brought out his best performances, and a win here could be the spark he needs to reignite his career.

Alvarez steps in on short notice for Santiago Ponzinibbio and makes his debut at welterweight after years of dominance at 155 pounds. The Spaniard boasts a 22-3 record and an incredible 100 per cent finishing rate. Standing six-foot-three with a long reach, he’ll enter with physical advantages and an opportunity to make an instant impression in his new division.

UFC Rio takes place on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. Stream the event live on ESPN+ or watch prelims on ESPN channels.

Round 1

