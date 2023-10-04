UFC's hottest featherweight prospects set for blockbuster clash in January, per reports

The UFC has only three PPV events left until the end of the year. However, the MMA promotion has already begun the matchmaking process for the following year. According to recent speculations, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski may defend his title against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 297 sometime in January 2024.

As per a recent report by Combat Sports Today on X (formerly Twitter), a featherweight matchup between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen will potentially serve as the co-main event of the aforementioned PPV event.

Evloev is currently undefeated in his professional career with a 17-0 record. The 29-year-old Russian is coming off a Fight of the Night unanimous decision win against Diego Lopes at UFC 288 in May.

Meanwhile, Allen's unbeaten streak in the promotion was brought to a halt by a unanimous decision defeat to former featherweight champion Max Holloway at a Fight Night event in April. Prior to that fight, 'Almighty' had chalked up an impressive 10-fight winning streak and was widely regarded as the next contender in line for a title shot. The 29-year-old Englishman currently holds a professional record of 19-2.

Fans respond to the prospect of Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen at UFC 297

Fans responded to the potential showdown between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"not to be a negative nancy but this fight should be 5 rounds."

Another wrote:

"This only begs the question: Where is Brian Ortega and how is he still ranked #3 at Featherweight?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This is gonna be Charles/Beneil levels of exposure for this one, Allen by TKO"

"Setting up title fight after Volk-Topuria ?"

"Good fight but this doesn’t really feel like a ppv co-main"

"Nice stylistic matchup, been wanting to see Arnold vs a wrestler type. Hope he sleeps Evloev"

"Oh my god. Imma be so hyped for Toronto 😭🔥🇨🇦🇨🇦"

"Odd fight tbh. Allen coming off a competitive bout vs. #1 ranked contender. Evloev coming off competitive bout vs. unranked Diego Lopes (still very talented). Especially considering Evloev has been linked to Mitchell multiple times."

