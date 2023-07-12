UFC's most intimidating walkout song: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya not in top 10

Walkout songs can often be an exciting part of UFC and MMA in general. A great walkout song can run through like a bolt of energy among the audience present in the arena and can also give the fighter an adrenaline rush.

There are several iconic walkout songs in the MMA world. One of which is 'No Sunshine' by DMX, which was used by former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva while making his way to the octagon.

Curtis Blaydes' name also comes in the category of fighters who have an amazing walkout song as 'Razor' walks out to the 'Mortal Kombat' theme song for his fights.

But there are some songs that are used to intimidate opponents and instill fear in them.

Professionals at Betway recently came up with a list of fighters with the most intimidating walkout music in MMA. The list was made by taking several factors into consideration like loudness, BPM, energy and overall intimidation score.

Irish superstar Conor McGregor's walkout song 'Hypnotize' by Notorious B.I.G. ranked third on the list with an intimidation score of 1.752.

Conor McGregor's walkout in his hometown of Dublin is one of the best ever seen in the organisation

#Notor10us Sinéad O'Connor x The Notorious B.I.GConor McGregor's walkout in his hometown of Dublin is one of the best ever seen in the organisation Sinéad O'Connor x The Notorious B.I.G 🔥Conor McGregor's walkout in his hometown of Dublin is one of the best ever seen in the organisation 🇮🇪#Notor10us https://t.co/lYBhs2XSbg

But the former UFC champ-champ was beaten by his arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov here as well. 'The Eagle's song 'Stream Дагестан Сабина Саидова' ranked second on the list with an intimidation score of 1.769.

Surprisingly, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is known for his style-laced walkouts was absent from the top 10 rankings.

'The Last Stylbender's walkout music 'Hello Zepp and Overture' by Charlie Clouser was ranked at the 15th spot in the Betway list with a 1.377 intimidation score.

Another all-time walkout song!



#UFC281 Israel Adesanya walks out to "Hello Zepp and Overture" by Charlie Clouser — it's the score from the "Saw" franchise.Another all-time walkout song! Israel Adesanya walks out to "Hello Zepp and Overture" by Charlie Clouser — it's the score from the "Saw" franchise.Another all-time walkout song!#UFC281

Who scored the top spot in Betway's list of UFC fighters with the most intimidating walkout songs?

The number one spot on Betway's list of fighters with the most intimidating walkout music belongs to none other than MMA superstar Nate Diaz.

The Stockton native's music of choice of 'Feticeira' by Deftones was ranked number one on the list with a total intimidation score of 1.885

ruiz88 @pruizdrums7 Nate Diaz just walked in to UFC 266 to @deftones music!!! That is sick!!! Nate Diaz just walked in to UFC 266 to @deftones music!!! That is sick!!!

You can see the top 10 entries on the Betway list below:

Nate Diaz - 'Feticeira' by Deftones (Total Intimidation Score - 1.885) Khabib Nurmagomedov - Stream Дагестан Сабина Саидова (Total Intimidation Score - 1.769) Conor McGregor - 'Hypnotize' by Notorious B.I.G. (Total Intimidation Score - 1.752) Francis Ngannou - 'All Eyes on Me' by Tupac (Total Intimidation Score - 1.741) Jose Aldo - 'It's My Time' by Fabolous (Total Intimidation Score - 1.709) Donald Cerrone - 'Cowboy' by Kid Rock (Total Intimidation Score - 1.705) Nick Diaz - 'Ceremony' by Deftones (Total Intimidation Score - 1.675) Dricus du Plessis - 'Live it Up' by Airbourne (Total Intimidation Score - 1.526) Jon Jones - 'God Gave Me Style' by 50 Cent (Total Intimidation Score - 1.468) Michael Bisping - 'London Calling' by The Clash (Total Intimidation Score - 1.439)

