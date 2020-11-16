Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to fight Leon Edwards on December 19 at a UFC Fight Night event but despite that, he continues to call the Diaz brothers out.

Ahead of what is being tipped as his toughest test inside the Octagon against #3 welterweight Leon Edwards, Chimaev decided to throw some shade at Nick and Nate Diaz.

He took to Twitter to send a warning to the Stockton natives.

“Diaz brothers, we are coming for you. Where are you!? Nick Diaz? Nate Diaz?”, Chimaev captioned the post.

Khamzat Chimaev had previously challenged UFC superstar Nate Diaz to throw down with him on the December 19 card which will now be headlined by the former alongside Leon Edwards.

Nate's older brother, Nick Diaz, had recently talked about making a comeback to the Octagon but there has been no news of him returning since then.

Will 'Rocky' be able to stop the Khamzat Chimaev hype-train?

Khamzat Chimaev's rise to fame has been phenomenal, to say the least. The Russian-born Swedish fighter picked up three stoppage victories inside the Octagon over a period of just two months.

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 16 against John Phillips at UFC Fight Island: Kattar vs. Ige, registering a 2nd round submission stoppage win. His second fight in the promotion came just 10 days later against Rhys McKee where Khamzat Chimaev picked up a 1st round TKO victory. Chimaev's most recent win came against Gerald Meerschaert, when the former spectacularly knocked out the UFC veteran in just 17 seconds of the very 1st round.

Chimaev's upcoming opponent, Leon 'Rocky' Edwards, is one of the most lethal strikers in the UFC welterweight division. Edwards is on an impressive eight-fight win streak inside the Octagon and has been a perennial title contender in the division for some time now.

He will, without a doubt, pose the toughest threat to Khamzat Chimaev's undefeated status when they meet in December.