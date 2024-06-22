UFC Saudi Arabia: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Saudi Arabia Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir round-by-round updates are here. This evening's main card opens with a light heavyweight barnburner between two mainstays in the division. Both men occupy the bottom half of the light heavyweight top 10, with Walker being ranked #7 and Oezdemir is at #9.

The pair have never shared the cage before, but will cross swords inside the octagon tonight, with Oezdemir putting his 19-7 record on the line against Walker's own 21-8 (1). The two 205-pounders will be eager to emerge from UFC Saudi Arabia with a win.

Walker's previous four-fight unbeaten streak came to a crushing end in a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev, who knocked him out within two rounds at UFC Vegas 84. Oezdemir, however, is currently looking to extend his recent first-round submission win over Bogdan Guskov into a two-fight win streak.

Trending

A win over Walker, a recognizable name, would go a long way toward helping him ascend in the division. The Brazilian knockout artist, though, is eager to avenge his friend, Guskov's loss to Oezdemir.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook seem confident that he will leave UFC Saudi Arabia as a winner, listing Walker as a -130 favorite, while Oezdemir is classified as a +110 underdog.

Follow Sportskeeda for live updates and play-by-play analysis of the light heavyweight bout.

Expand Tweet

UFC Saudi Arabia: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Round 1: The round opens with Oezdemir applying heavy pressure, backing Walker up to the fence with a one-two. However, the Swiss light heavyweight eats several low kicks, but is back on the pressure. Walker lands a jab, but it's not enough to keep Oezdemir away. A clash of shins as both men throw low kicks.

Oezdemir with anothr low kick. Lands a one-two to back Walker up to the fence. The Swiss 205-pounder unloads with combinations, landing hard to the body. Walker is fine though. Oezdemir drops him with a hard left hook, but Walker is back on his feet. The Brazilian attempts a flying knee but slips. Oezdemir knocks him out cold along the fence with a combination, ending with a right uppercut.

Official Decision: Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via knockout in Round 1 (2:28)