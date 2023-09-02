Volkan Oezdemir 'The Real Deal' again? Swiss fighter shows newfound confidence in stunning UFC Paris stoppage victory

Fans were impressed by Volkan Oezdemir’s latest UFC win.

Oezdemir returned to the Octagon for his fourteenth promotional appearance on Saturday evening at UFC Paris. ‘No Time’ was matched up against Bogdan Guskov, a promotional newcomer with a professional MMA record of 14-2.

It didn’t take long for Oezdemir to take over against Guskov. The Switzerland-born fighter landed a left hook and an uppercut to begin the fight-ending sequence. At the 3:46 mark, ‘No Time’ secured a first-round submission to emerge victorious.

The UFC shared a video on Twitter of Oezdemir after getting his hand raised. Fans used the social media post to praise the 33-year-old, including some people saying:

“Ozedemir ate those heavy punches looks like he's becoming the real deal”

“Everybody sleeps on Oezdemir but he always fights at a high level against the best, he's a gatekeeper at this point but still a fun and good fighter”

“Already knew what’s up never doubt an OG”

“zero seconds wasted from the explosive striker”

“Very good work”

“Title run starts now”

Volkan Oezdemir began his UFC tenure in February 2017. Since then, he’s had his ups and downs, but Oezdemir could have kickstarted a potential title run with his win at UFC Paris. The question is, what’s next for ‘No Time’?

What’s next for Volkan Oezdemir in the UFC?

Volkan Oezdemir has experienced the highs and lows of being a UFC fighter. After over six years of Octagon experience, the Oezdemir made a statement by securing a first-round finish against Bogdan Guskov.

He is the number eight-ranked light heavyweight fighter before the rankings are updated next week following UFC Paris. Therefore, it’s unclear if ‘No Time’ will gain any spots in the division.

The 33-year-old must secure several more wins before entering the 205-pound title picture. Luckily, there is a handful of potential opponents for his next Octagon appearance, including Dustin Jacoby, Azamat Murzakanov, and Ryan Spann.

