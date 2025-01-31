UFC Saudi Arabia: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Full video highlights

Sergei Pavlovich will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Feb. 1. The main card begins at 12 noon ET / 9 AM PT.

In this fight, Pavlovich, the No.4-ranked heavyweight contender, will attempt to get back in the win column after consecutive defeats against Tom Aspinall and former teammate Alexander Volkov. Before that, Pavlovich was on a six-fight win streak, with all his wins coming by T/KO.

Suriname's Rozenstruik, noted for his kickboxing skills, will attempt to score his third straight win as he steps inside the octagon on Saturday. He is currently the No.9-ranked heavyweight contender. The fight is intriguing as it pits Pavlovich's devastating knockout power and reach advantage against Rozenstruik's kickboxing prowess.

Stay tuned for video highlights of the fight.

