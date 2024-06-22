UFC Saudi Arabia: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli: Live round-by-round updates

Sharabutdin Magomedov and Antonio Trocoli look to make a statement in the middleweight division by emerging victorious at UFC Saudi Arabia.

In October 2023, Magomedov made his highly-anticipated UFC debut, defeating Bruno Silva by unanimous decision. The 30-year-old Russian extended his professional MMA record to 12-0 and quickly became a fan favorite heading into his second Octagon appearance against Trocoli.

Trocoli was initially scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov at last weekend's UFC Vegas 93 before both fighters were re-booked for UFC Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old Brazilian has endured several fight cancellations before finally making his promotional debut against 'Bullet.'

Heading into UFC Saudi Arabia, Magomedov is a sizeable betting favorite (-550) against Trocoli (+450) (Bovada). Follow along with Sportskeeda for round-by-round updates of the main card middleweight contest.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli

Round 1:

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli is underway. Magomedov opens with a leg kick as Trocoli looks to move forward. Trocoli attempts to push Magomedov against the cage and lands two clean right hands. The Brazilian has 'Bullet' against the fence as he looks to drain the latter's energy. Magomedov hasn't escaped.

Marc Goddard gives the fighters a warning for inactivity as they exchange light knees to the body. Goddard takes the position away and Magomedov lands flush to capitalize on the spacing. Trocoli is establishing the leg kick.

Magomedov is bouncing around the outside of the ring. Trocoli is slowly moving forward and looking to catch the Russian against the fence. Trocoli isn't throwing much, but he's finding success and frustrating the highly-touted Russian.

Trocoli grabs a hold of Magomedov against the cage again. This time, the Brazilian is able to get Magomedov down temporarily before 'Bullet' returns to his feet and remains in the clinch with a Whizzer until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Magomedov opens with various kicks to attempt to push Trocoli back. Trocoli is still pushing forward and slowly closing the distance. Magomedov hasn't established a rhythm as he looks to gain momentum with leg kicks.

Trocoli attempts a takedown and Magomedov showcases his takedown defense before pushing off. The leg kicks by Magomedov are starting to add up. Trocoli continues to switch stances and try to throw off Magomedov's game.

The Russian comes over the top with a clean combination. Magomedov is destroying Trocoli's legs with kicks. Trocoli returns to the clinch position against the cage. Fans are booing as the Brazilian isn't doing much with his control time.

Goddard gives Trocoli another warning for inactivity. Magomedov grabbed the fence aggressively as Trocoli nearly landed a takedown. 'Bullet' lands an elbow and a few knees on the inside. Trocoli backs off and looks to be fading. Magomedov stuffed a takedown and landed a head kick to end the round.

Round 3:

Magomedov comes out and lands a hook kick, following up with various other kicks. Trocoli looks exhausted as he's not doing much. Magomedov is gaining confidence and starting to build off his kicks with punches over the top.

Trocoli needs to change things up because this fight is slipping away. Magomedov could get a knockout here if he throws caution to the wind. Trocoli's punches are labored as Magomedov seems to be unloading his arsenal.

Trocoli shoots for a lazy takedown and Magomedov is unloading punches with his opponent against the cage. Magomed lands a MASSIVE left hook over the top and drops the Brazilian. Marc Goddard steps in and this fight is over.

Official Result: Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Antonio Trocoli via knockout (left hook). Round 3, 2:27

