UFC schedule after Fight Night - Lewis vs. Daukaus: When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC concluded its 2021 season with a Fight Night event headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus. The event took place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on December 18.

The promotion will now take a break during the festive period before resuming regular action with a high-octane Fight Night card on January 15.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze is headlined by an explosive featherweight clash between top contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. The fight is likely to have implications for the title picture at 145 lbs. While Chikadze is the number eight ranked contender in the division, Kattar is ranked number five.

The winner of this fight will definitely inch very close to a potential title shot down the line.

The event is set to be co-headlined by a welterweight matchup between Muslim Salikhov and Michel Pereira. Other fights on the main card include a flyweight clash between Kleydson Rodrigues and Zarrukh Adashev; a lightweight bout between Dakota Bush and Viacheslav Borshchev; and a bantamweight duel between Brian Kelleher and Saidyokub Kakhramonov.

What happened at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus?

Derrick Lewis picked up a spectacular first-round TKO victory in the main event. With 13 knockout wins under his belt, 'The Black Beast' now holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history. With the win on Saturday night, Lewis is now close to becoming the next title challenger in the UFC heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, surging contender Belal Muhammad established himself as a potential title challenger by earning a lopsided decision win over Stephen Thompson. Following the win, Muhammad demanded a title shot against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman:

“Kamaru Usman, I need that title shot. Leon Edwards is fighting ‘55ers, he almost got knocked out by Nate Diaz. Get the fudge out of here. Stay in London, stay in hiding. Bully’s here, bully’s ready to fight. Let’s get new blood in the title shots. Give me the fight,” Muhammad said in the post-fight interview.

