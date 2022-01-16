UFC schedule after Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - When is the next UFC fight?

We are just one week away from the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022. After kickstarting its latest season on Saturday night with a high octane Fight Night card headlined by Giga Chikadze vs. Calvin Kattar, the promotion brings us another explosive card this weekend.

UFC 270 is set to take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on January 22. The pay-per-view event is headlined by a much-awaited title unification clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou became the undisputed heavyweight champion by beating Stipe Miocic in their rematch back in March last year. Gane fought and finished Derrick Lewis back in August to become the interim heavyweight champ. Gane and Ngannou will now collide in a bid to unify the titles.

The co-main event features a flyweight title scrap between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. They have fought each other twice previously, with the first fight ending in a stalemate and Moreno defeating Figueiredo to become flyweight champion in the rematch.

They'll now settle their rivalry in a trilogy fight for all the marbles.

Check out the main card for UFC 270 below:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight)

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Flyweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho (Welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov (Bantamweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

What happened at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze?

Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 on Saturday. It was expected to be an exciting matchup between two prolific strikers and the fight definitely delivered.

Chikadze is known for his lethal kicking game whereas Kattar's boxing is the strongest aspect of his game. While many expected Chikadze to take the fight to 'The Boston Finisher', what transpired was much different.

Kattar used his boxing to establish dominance in the fight early on, never taking a step back and continuing to stand in the pocket and landing hard jabs. While Chikadze did land shots of his own, Kattar clearly landed the meatier shots throughout the fight, leaving several cuts on his opponent's face.

Kattar also dominated proceedings whenever the fight went to the ground. In the end, Kattar emerged victorious via a lopsided unanimous decision.

