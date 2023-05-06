UFC schedule today: When does UFC 288 card start in your country and where can you watch it?

UFC 288 is set to take place this weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between Aljamain Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo, who will do battle for the 135 pound title.

The pair were engaged in a fiery face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins yesterday, and there will be no love lost between the pair come Saturday night.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight title eliminator fight between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Both men have stepped up on short notice after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from his bout with Beneil Dariush, scheduled to take place at UFC 288.

The winner of Burns vs. Muhammad is set to face the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington later this year.

The main card will also feature Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan, Movsar Evloev vs. Deigo Lopes and Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain.

The prelimenary card will be headlined by a lightweight slug-fest between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola. Kennedy Nzechukwu will take on Devin Clark before that, while Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya and Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba will also feature on the prelimenary card.

The UFC fight scheduled will be as follows:

U.S. and Canadian fans can watch the early prelims from 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PTfollowed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 6. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT. The UFC 288 main card will be streamed as a pay-per-view event on ESPN+, while the prelim card will be available to ESPN subscribers for free. The early prelims will be streamed via UFC Fight Pass.

Fans based in the United Kingdom can expect the early prelims to start at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, May 6. The prelims will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT. The UFC 288 main card, as well as the prelims, will be available on BT Sport.

Indian fans can watch the prelims from 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 7. The UFC 288 main card will being at 7:30 AM IST, and will be available for viewing on the Sony Network.

In Australia, the UFC 288 prelims will begin at 10:00 AM AEST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AWST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST/ 11:30 PM ACST/ 10:00 PM AWST, and is availabale to watch on UFC Fight Pass as well as on MainEvent, Kayo Sports.

