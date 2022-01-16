Schedule for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2022 takes place this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and it promises to be a blockbuster event. Former teammates Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to collide in a heavyweight title unification bout in the main event of UFC 270.

The co-main event features a much-awaited trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Check out the weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for the event will take place on Thursday, January 20, and can be viewed live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, January 21, and can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for all upcoming UFC events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to battle for heavyweight supremacy at UFC 270

Former teammates Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to fight this weekend to determine who the best heavyweight on the planet is. Ngannou is one of the most-feared knockout artists in the world right now and has the ability to finish fights with just one strike.

Gane, on the other hand, is undefeated in the octagon and his fight IQ is second to none. The Frenchman is incredibly agile for a heavyweight and has a striking skillset that could put Ngannou in trouble. Both Ngannou and Gane will also be aware of some holes in each other's games as they used to spar together.

Ngannou believes he'll knock Gane out inside two rounds when they fight. In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, 'The Predator' said the following:

"I will not be searching for the knockout but I don't see how we will end this fight without me knocking him out, maybe under two rounds. Because he's not as tough as Stipe. I know the guy pretty good, you know. He can't eat as much pressure as Stipe."

