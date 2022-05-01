UFC schedule after UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC kicks off its schedule for the month of May with a blockbuster pay-per-view event featuring two title fights. UFC 274 is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. The event will be headlined by a titanic clash for the lightweight world title between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and former interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Currently on an incredible 10-fight win streak inside the octagon, 'Do Bronx' will look to establish himself as one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history. He can take a step in that direction by beating one of the best strikers in the division right now.

Meanwhile, 'The Highlight' has a second chance at winning lightweight gold after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 back in 2020.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas are set to go to war with the strawweight title on the line. In their first fight back in December 2014, Esparza emerged victorious by third-round submission. 'Thug' Rose will be looking to exact revenge when the pair run it back this Saturday.

In another crucial main card matchup, lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler will face each other with a lot riding on the outcome of the fight. Ferguson will be heading into the contest on the back of three straight losses, whereas Chandler has dropped his last two fights. This is a must-win fight for both men if they want to stay relevant in the division as legitimate contenders.

Other fights on the card include a light heavyweight scrap between Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux, and a lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

What happened in the headliner of UFC Vegas 53?

Bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Marlon Vera went to war in the headliner of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 53 event on April 30. After going back-and-forth for five scheduled rounds, it was the Ecuadorian who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Although Font landed a considerably greater number of total and significant strikes compared to Vera, it was 'Chito' who caused more damage. He scored three knockdowns in the bout, leaving Font severely bloodied and bruised at the end of the fight.

Impressed with Vera's performance on the night, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan expressed interest in potentially sharing the octagon with him in the future. The 29-year-old 'Chito' seemed to accept the challenge.

