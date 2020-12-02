UFC set to hold event on March 20, one big fight already announced

The UFC is set to hold a Fight Night event on March 20th, 2021.

Ahead of the event – the venue of which has not been revealed as of yet – the UFC has reportedly booked an exciting welterweight bout between Max Griffin and Song Kenan.

Max Griffin and Song Kenan aim to fight their way to the top of the UFC welterweight division

As reported by MMA Junkie, Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan will take place at the UFC Fight Night event that’s set to transpire on March 20th, 2021.

Both Griffin and Kenan are well-rounded MMA competitors who have been trying to work their way to the top of the UFC welterweight division.

These are two fighters who have experienced several ups and downs in their respective careers, with a few notable losses preventing them from breaking through as true stars in the UFC’s talent-rich welterweight division.

Griffin has gone 2-2 in his last four fights. He beat Zelim Imadaev via majority decision in April 2019. Following this, Griffin lost to Alex Morono by way of unanimous decision in October 2019.

Griffin then suffered yet another loss, dropping a split decision to Alex Oliveira in March 2020. However, Griffin bounced back from the pair of defeats with a spectacular win in his most recent fight.

Griffin’s last fight was a clash against Ramiz Brahimaj in November. The fight ended in devastating fashion as Griffin split open Brahimaj’s ear, which forced the doctors to intervene and advise that the fight be called off.

The matchup was waved off in round three and Griffin thereby returned to the win column in style. Griffin’s win over Brahimaj was widely discussed in the MMA community, largely owing to the gruesome injury his strikes inflicted upon Brahimaj’s ear in their fight.

Song Kenan, meanwhile, is 3-1 in his last four fights. Kenan bested Hector Aldana via second-round TKO back in June 2018. Kenan then lost to Alex Morono via unanimous decision in November 2018.

Following this, Song Kenan defeated Derrick Krantz via unanimous decision in August 2019. In his most recent UFC appearance, Kenan put on a brilliant performance by beating Callan Potter via first-round KO in February 2020.

The UFC welterweight division is one of the toughest divisions in MMA today

The consensus in the MMA world is that the UFC welterweight division is one of the toughest weight classes in the sport today. Presently, the UFC welterweight title is held by Kamaru Usman, who is set to defend his title against Gilbert Burns next.

The welterweight division also boasts several other highly skilled fighters such as BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, to name a few.

As far as the UFC Fight Night event (March 20th, 2021) is concerned, the UFC is yet to officially announce the Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan matchup.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the clash between Max Griffin and Song Kenan? Sound off in the comments.