  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Shanghai: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Shanghai: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 22, 2025 14:52 GMT
Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes Acosta square off ahead of UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes Acosta square off ahead of UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC Shanghai features a heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the main card.

Ad

Pavlovich is a seasoned fighter who has been in the promotion for over five years. After losing on his UFC debut against Alistair Overeem, the Russian went into a five-fight win streak, earning a chance to compete for the interim heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. Following his loss to Aspinall, Pavlovich went 1-1 in his next two bouts.

On the other hand, Cortes-Acosta is an up-and-coming fighter who entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. He boasts a UFC record of 7-1, with his most recent victory coming against Serghei Spivac at UFC 316.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both Pavlovich and Cortes-Acosta are known for their precise striking skills, and they will be looking forward to utilizing them more efficiently in the upcoming heavyweight clash.

UFC Shanghai is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in the Xuhui District of China. The prelims will begin at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT, while the main card action gets underway at 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT, live on ESPN+. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications