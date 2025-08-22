UFC Shanghai: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Shanghai features a heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the main card.

Ad

Pavlovich is a seasoned fighter who has been in the promotion for over five years. After losing on his UFC debut against Alistair Overeem, the Russian went into a five-fight win streak, earning a chance to compete for the interim heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. Following his loss to Aspinall, Pavlovich went 1-1 in his next two bouts.

On the other hand, Cortes-Acosta is an up-and-coming fighter who entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. He boasts a UFC record of 7-1, with his most recent victory coming against Serghei Spivac at UFC 316.

Ad

Trending

Both Pavlovich and Cortes-Acosta are known for their precise striking skills, and they will be looking forward to utilizing them more efficiently in the upcoming heavyweight clash.

UFC Shanghai is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in the Xuhui District of China. The prelims will begin at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT, while the main card action gets underway at 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT, live on ESPN+. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.