UFC Shanghai walkout songs: Tracks Johnny Walker, Zhang Mingyang, Brian Ortega, and others have used before

UFC Shanghai takes place on Aug. 23 at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in China. It is the promotion’s second visit to the city and first since 2017. The return marks the UFC’s first event in Mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang headlines the card. It also features Brian Ortega against Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event. Ahead of the event, let's take a look at the songs some of the fighters on the card have walked out to in the past:

UFC Shanghai: What songs have Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang walked out to in the past?

Johnny Walker has long embraced walkouts that match his showman style. He has entered to 'The Rev3nge" by Bada$$' and used 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' by High Kings and 'Insomnia' by Faithless. Zhang Mingyang’s choice is rooted in heritage. He has walked to 'Zhong Guo Ren' by Andy Lau, a patriotic Mandarin track.

Walker, known for his unpredictable striking, seeks to rebound after a recent back-to-back knockout losses. He faces a dangerous opponent in Mingyang, a Chinese finisher boasting a perfect 3-0 UFC record, all first-round finishes, including a win over Anthony Smith.

UFC Shanghai: What songs have Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling walked out to in the past?

In the co-main event, former title challenger Brian Ortega, ranked 4th, battles former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, now ranked 7th in the featherweight division.

Ortega, a submission specialist with slick jiu-jitsu, aims to climb back into title contention after a decision loss to Diego Lopes. Sterling, meanwhile, seeks to prove his legitimacy in the featherweight division after a competitive fight against Movsar Evloev.

Ortega’s walkouts are often charged with atmosphere. He is known for his 'Purge' entry, using the eerie siren from the film series to create tension before the fight. At other events, Ortega has walked to 'El Matador' by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and 'X Gon’ Give It to Ya' by DMX.

Meanwhile, Sterling has also walked out to multiple songs, including 'Empire State of Mind' by Jay Z and Alicia Keys, 'It's All About the Benjamins' by Puff Daddy, 'Go Dumb' by Aljamain Sterling and 'Just Wanna Rock' by Lil' Uzi Vert.

UFC Shanghai: What songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?

• Sergei Pavlovich- 'Fly Away on Wings of the Wind' by Kalevala

• Waldo Cortes-Acosta- 'Buscandole a la Suerte' by Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda

• Su Mudaerji- 'Akebanma' by Zhaxinima

• Kevin Borjas- 'Alma Corazan y Vida' by 7/14 Meidin Peru and Norick

