"I deserve to be in a major company" - UFC Spanish broadcaster Alberto Del Rio shows interest in pro wrestling commentary

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio stated that he deserved to work for a major pro-wrestling promotion.

The UFC Spanish broadcaster fell into bad graces with the public when he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in 2020. The charges against the athlete were later dropped last year.

Talking to NBC Sports. Del Rio stated that he believes that he will get the chance to work for major promotions and rebuild his legacy, now that the controversies surrounding him have been ill-founded:

"I would be interested in going to AEW or any other major company... I deserve to be in a major company. Once it has been proven that I was always telling the truth about those things. I know, I don't think! I know! I deserve to be out there continue entertaining and to continue working to rebuild my legacy in the business that I love."

In a recent with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Del Rio also stated that he was interested in returning to WWE.

A brief look at Alberto Del Rio's MMA Career

UFC Spanish commentator Alberto Del Rio was once an MMA athlete himself. The Mexican holds a pro-MMA record of 9 wins against 6 losses. Known as 'Dos Caras Jr', the six-foot-five heavyweight has even faced UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz.

Del Rio started his pro-mixed martial arts journey in 2001. In his debut at Deep-2nd Impact, he stopped Kengo Watanabe via first-round TKO. After five fights with Deep, Dos Caras Jr. was signed by Pride.

However, the Mexican's stint at Pride was short-lived as he succumbed to back-to-back losses at Pride-Bushido 1 and Pride 27 Inferno. The first-round loss at Pride-Bushido against Mirko Cro Cop marked Del Rio's first KO loss in MMA.

Despite his Pride setbacks, the fighter bounced back with an impressive submission victory against George Kiriakou at Vale Trudo Fighters Mexico in 2006.

Del Rio would then go undefeated for almost four years, amassing a formidable six-fight win streak during that time. Dos Caras Jr. last MMA fight was a losing effort against Tito Ortiz in 2019 at Combate Americas.

In his last bout, the Mexican was finished in the very first round by Ortiz via rear-naked choke.

