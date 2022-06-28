"They wanna see me there again" – Alberto Del Rio opens up on a potential WWE return (Exclusive)

While it has been almost six years since we last saw Alberto Del Rio inside a WWE ring, it might not be far-fetched to say that the former WWE Champion could be returning soon. In a recent exclusive interview, Del Rio touched upon his current views on WWE and the possibility of a potential return, stating that people want to see him back in the company.

Alberto's resume speaks for itself. Being a four-time world champion places him in the upper echelon of stars who have competed in the squared circle. Plus, given that he has worked across multiple promotions since being released from WWE, his value could've been raised in the eyes of the higher-ups.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio opened up on the possibility of a return to WWE:

"I think – No, I know. I know people, they wanna see me. They wanna see me there again. They wanna see me facing the performers that are now in the company. They know I'm a workhorse. I don't stop. I was one of the ones who did 250 appearances per year, 260 appearances per year. Never getting hurt, always giving fantastic matches. An important wrestler for our industry. Yes, we already talked about that stuff out there but I'm gonna say it again until people understand it. I didn't do anything and it's out there. I know I'm getting that opportunity pretty soon." (from 6:12 to 7:10)

Alberto Del Rio on recent WWE releases

While discussing the potential to return to the company, Del Rio briefly made sure to keep into account the recent waves of releases the WWE roster has been struck with:

"That's a multi-billion dollar company. They're gonna take the decisions that are good for the company regardless if people like it or not" (from 5:55 to 6:07)

Alberto Del Rio's last match in WWE saw him take on John Cena on an episode of SmackDown in a 16-minute back and forth.

Until his run with WWE ended, he was booked as a solid threat to the top names in the promotion. It remains to be seen if Alberto Del Rio will ever return to WWE.

