Alberto Del Rio speaks openly about his assault charges being dropped (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has opened up about the sexual assault and kidnapping charges that were brought against him in 2020.

Del Rio (real name Jose Rodriguez Chucuan) was arrested on May 9, 2020, after being accused of assaulting and kidnapping his ex-fiancée. On October 9, 2020, he was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. The charges were later dropped.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio said his ex-fiancée created the story because she wanted revenge after he cheated on her.

“All that horrible nightmare from last year, it’s about to be over,” stated Del Rio. “Everything in my favor with zero, zero evidence against me, with my ex-fiancée even apologizing publicly, withdrawing charges, and speaking to the authorities and telling them, ‘I’m sorry, I f’d it up. I wanted revenge, I was p****d, I was angry, I hated that man, because that man cheated on me 10 days before our wedding in our house, in our bed, and I just wanted to make him suffer.’”

Watch the video above to hear Del Rio speak in-depth about the assault charges. He also discussed Andrade’s decision to join AEW after leaving WWE.

Alberto Del Rio on his assault charges being over

Fans can watch Alberto Del Rio wrestle again soon

Alberto Del Rio is set to make his wrestling return this summer after more than a year away from the ring.

The 44-year-old clarified that his assault charges are over and that he will not let others try to affect his life.

“I don’t know if I should say thank you [to his ex-fiancée],” Del Rio added. “But at least she can have the cajones to go out there, regardless if the authorities end up going after her after this. She did it. Like other people, there’s cowards out there who are still trying to defend their lies and continue to try to affect my life. But it’s over. Enough is enough.”

🇲🇽HECHO EN MÉXICO🇲🇽



➔Firma de autógrafos Mil Máscaras Oficial y Dos Caras

➔@PrideOfMexico VS @AndradeElIdolo VS CARLITO

➔@CintaDeOro y @ElTexanoJr VS @Psychooriginal e Hijo de Dos Caras

➔ @BlueDemonjr | Apollo | Toscano | H. de Fishman



📆 31 de julio 2021 | 📍 Payne Arena

El Patrón regresa y para quedarse. #SiSiSi pic.twitter.com/gj3fC1LbkL — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 23, 2021

Alberto Del Rio will face Andrade and Carlito in a triple threat match at the Hecho en Mexico event on July 31 in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and http://PayneArena.com.

The former WWE Superstar is also set to appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for that event can be purchased at Event Brite.

