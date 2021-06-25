"Thank you to all the haters"- Alberto Del Rio is thrilled about his pro wrestling return (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio is back! The former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Superstar recently caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling to tell us about his upcoming dates and appearances. You can check them out by clicking on the video below.

As always, Del Rio is indeed rather outspoken, and he touches on a wide variety of subjects in this exclusive interview.

Of course, Alberto Del Rio is thankful to his wide contingent of fans who have supported him through his ups and downs. In addition to them, he also thanked his naysayers for inspiring him to make his grand return to the ring.

Alberto Del Rio says that the truth will always come to light

Alberto Del Rio admits there's nothing he loves more than pro wrestling. He feels that it was taken away from him unfairly last year, but things are positively shaping up for the Mexican star these days:

"It was taken away from me in an unfair way last year. Many people know about it," said Del Rio. "But I am back. Everything is coming together and the truth always comes to light. Thank god everything is looking great. And I'm back in wrestling."

El Patrón-Robles Promotions presenta el espectáculo de lucha libre que el mundo entero estaba esperando. Hecho en México: El TakeOver, el sábado 31 de julio en el Payne Arena de Hidalgo, Texas. En la lucha estelar de la noche, el 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE, pic.twitter.com/Tqey0TQZyv — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 24, 2021

It was his dad, the legendary Dos Caras, who inspired Alberto Del Rio to get back in the ring:

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, to all the fans for all the love, for all the support. And also thank you to all the haters because it was your hate that made me get back on my feet. Stop being down," added Del Rio. "My dad said- they've pinned you but you haven't heard the number 3."

I can answer that to you directly. I’m not retiring. This is just getting started. — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 24, 2021

Fans in the United States can catch Alberto Del Rio at the Hecho en México event on July 31st in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available here and here.

Alberto Del Rio is also scheduled to appear at the Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for that event are available right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry