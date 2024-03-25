UFC star Andre Lima may have risked his health by getting opponent Igor Severino's bite mark tattooed, says MMA surgeon Dr. David Abbasi 

UFC fighter Andre Lima's decision to commemorate his bizarre disqualification win with a tattoo of his opponent's bite mark has raised concerns from a leading MMA surgeon.

Lima and fellow newcomer Igor Severino's promotional debut at UFC Vegas 89 will be remembered for an unusual turn of events. After dominating the opening round, Lima was bitten by Severino in the second round, leading to Severino's immediate disqualification and removal from the UFC roster. The referee immediately disqualified Severino, awarding Lima the win and a $50,000 bonus from UFC president Dana White.

In an even more unique twist, Lima opted to permanently etch the bite mark onto his arm with a tattoo.

However, MMA surgeon Dr. David Abbasi has cautioned against the potential health risks associated with Lima's celebratory tattoo.

In a video on his official X handle, Abbasi, had this to say:

"Although this sounds cool in principal, it actually could be a major problem because human bites can have a high risk of infection. You get a staph infection, strep infection, eilenella... there's like hundreds of millions of bacteria in a human mouth. Look at this [tattoo], directly into the bite mark itself. Hopefully this guy doesn't end up getting an infection. "

Expand Tweet

What did Dana White say about the biting incident involving Andre Lima?

UFC President Dana White has addressed the biting incident during the Andre Lima vs. Igor Severino fight. In a text message to Kevin Iole, White condemned the act and announced the UFC's decision to release Severino.

White expressed his disappointment, highlighting the lost opportunity for both fighters who were previously undefeated prospects:

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters. If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he's going to have real problems with the NSAC."

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is responsible for regulating combat sports in the state and will likely levy significant penalties against Severino.

This incident brings to mind one of the most infamous examples of biting in professional sports history - Mike Tyson's disqualification in a 1997 boxing match against Evander Holyfield for biting off a portion of Holyfield's ear.