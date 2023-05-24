UFC star Gilbert Burns extends his support to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. amidst racism scandal

Real Madrid's star forward Vinicius Jr. has been the target of racism, sparking a heated discussion about the prevalence of racism in sports and whether or not the issue is widespread in Spain.

After a confrontation with Valencia football club fans at the Mestalla Stadium, where the Brazilian football star claimed they were directing monkey chants, three people have been arrested in Spain for their alleged involvement in the Vinicius Jr. racism scandal.

Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva released a statement after the incident saying his country "deeply regrets" the inaction of Spanish authorities in the face of the situation, and he warned against allowing "fascism and racism" to dominate football stadiums.

The issue has spread beyond Spain and the realm of sports, as evidenced by the lights illuminating the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro being dimmed as a gesture of support for the Real Madrid player.

Nike, a multinational corporation specializing in athletic footwear and apparel, came out in support of Vinicius Jr., and tweeted out an image with the caption:

"We stand with @vinijr"

Brazilian UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns retweeted the post as a mark of solidarity for his fellow countryman.

Vinicius Jr. racism: What happened to the Real Madrid star in a recent football match against Valencia?

Recently, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., the team's star player, was the target of racist chants and taunts during a match against Valencia. At away games, Brazilians are frequently subjected to deplorable acts of racism.

In the latest incident to inflict shame on Spanish football, Vinicius Jr. was targeted with monkey chants during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Valencia and was subsequently sent off. The 22-year-old pointed out racist fans to the referee at the Mestalla, and when tensions rose between the two teams, he was sent off for shoving Valencia striker Hugo Duro, despite the fact that he had been held by his neck just moments earlier.

Tears streamed down Vinicius Jr.'s cheeks as he watched helplessly as the same thing happened to him again. The Brazilian boldly criticized La Liga and stated that Spain had become recognized as a "country of racists" in Brazil.

On Tuesday night, the Spanish FA made the official announcement that they had overturned Vincius Jr.'s red card. They also revealed that Valencia had been fined €45,000 (£40,000) for the misconduct of their fans and that the stand from which the insulting chanting emanated would be closed shut down for five matches.

Vinicius Jr.'s racism incident is only one example of the pervasive and troubling nature of racism in La Liga, Spain's premier professional football league. Reports of racist slurs, offensive chants, and other acts of discrimination show the urgent need for more robust efforts to eradicate racism in sports. Education, awareness, and a zero-tolerance policy are essential for creating a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all La Liga participants and spectators.

