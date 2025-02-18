UFC star gives honest opinion on Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford playing Red Hulk as "Captain America: Brave New World" makes $100M on opening weekend

"Captain America: Brave New World" has enjoyed a triumphant release, exceeding expectations with a box office haul surpassing $100 million in its opening weekend. Veteran actor Harrison Ford as Red Hulk has also attracted significant fanfare, and a former UFC title challenger has given his take on Ford's performance.

Ad

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum recently watched the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gastelum, who is set to face Joe Pyfer at UFC Fight Night on March 29 in Mexico City, has weighed in on Ford's portrayal of President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk.

Gasteum wrote on X:

"Really enjoyed watching Ford as Red Hulk. Hopefully we get to see Red Hulk more often."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Kelvin Gastelum's post below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum 2019 title fight set to join UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing

The unforgettable 2019 interim championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing. This announcement was made during UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, with Adesanya in attendance.

Ad

Adesanya and Gastelum fought for the interim middleweight belt in the co-headliner of UFC 236 in Atlanta, Georgia, and the five-round fight was characterized by both combatants showing incredible skills and determination.

'The Last Stylebender' secured a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the bout 48-46 in his favor. Adesanya went on to fight Robert Whittaker in a title unification bout, finishing the Australian in the second round via TKO to kick off his championship reign in style.

The Adesanya vs. Gastelum bout will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer during International Fight Week, the crown jewel of the UFC calendar. The festivities will be underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the final week of June, capped off by UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.